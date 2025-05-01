Over Memorial Day, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, rushed to save Mariana Koliev, a 70 year old woman from Petah Tikvah.

Koliev had last been seen in Petah Tikvah two days previously, on April 28th. Her age and the amount of time since her disappearance raised significant concern for her well-being.

The search for her lasted through Memorial Day evening and included searching urban areas, undeveloped fields, and intensive publication of the incident on social media.

Following the publication of the incident online, information reached the Israel Dog Unit that recentered the search in the neighboring city of Bnei Brak, where Koliev was located alive and well.