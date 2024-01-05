An IAF fighter jet on Friday struck a Hezbollah operational command center in the area of the town of Blida in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

“Since this morning, IDF tanks and artillery have struck in several areas in Lebanon,” it added.

The strikes came after numerous launches were identified from Lebanon toward Israeli territory. The IDF struck the sources of the fire.

On Friday afternoon, shortly after 5:30 p.m., sirens were sounded in Kiryat Shmona. About an hour later, sirens were sounded in northern Israel.

At least three rockets were fired towards Israel during the barrage on Kiryat Shmona. Two of them fell in open areas and the third was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

