Judges of The Rising Star paid tribute to combat soldier Shaul Greenglick, who fell in battle in Gaza and competed a few weeks ago in the program, singing Hanan Ben Ari’s hit "Blind Bat."

After the audition, he decided to quit the competition in order to fulfil an old dream – to fight for his people. "I am now living an old dream, to fight for my country," Greenlick wrote.

Singer and creator Assaf Amdursky eulogized: "Shaul Greenglick, a sweet young man with beautiful, refreshing eyes, put us, all of us, before his own good, quit the show and the singing and went down to Gaza to fight with his fellow heroes. Shauli fell in battle and the sadness is too much to bear."

Singer Itay Levy eulogized: "I had the privilege of meeting Shauli at his exciting audition three weeks ago. There are no words, my heart breaks every time. Each one is an entire world. I share in the family's sorrow. This nation is blessed that these are their sons. May God avenge his blood."

Singer and judge Shiri Maimon said goodbye: "Shaul is our dear hero. We didn't get to know you as much as we wanted, but we were privileged to hear your beautiful and comforting voice. I remember your family being happy and excited for you and now they've lost you. It's impossible to comprehend. Rest in peace, our precious, we will remember you forever and all the soldiers who are fighting for us."

Singer Eden Hason wrote: "What a world this is? What an amazing man, a witty, excellent singer. I got to know you a little."

Assi Azar, the host of the program, wrote: "Dear Shaul fell in Gaza. We met only twice, in the interview before the audition for The Rising Star and at the audition itself. These were short meetings, but you didn't need more than that to feel the magic in him. He was a smiling man. The kind of person you immediately want to be your friend. He was a singer with grace, with kind eyes. And now he is gone. I would like to send my condolences, on behalf of myself and the entire production team, to his family. Our hearts are all filled with sorrow. I wish this nightmare would end already. May his memory be blessed."