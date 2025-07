Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen, aged 19, from Holon, a soldier in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication this evening (Monday).

In the incident in which Staff Sergeant Amit Cohen fell, an officer in the 13th Battalion, Golani Brigade, was severely injured.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified