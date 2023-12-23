Another Jewish-American billionaire has withdrawn their support for Harvard: Len Blavatnik's family trust will no longer support the university following its reactions to questions on antisemitism.

CNN reports that the Jewish billionaire, currently residing in London and with extensive holdings in Israel that include Channel 13 News and CLAL Industries, will stop all donations to the university until President Claudine Gay takes action against antisemitism on campus.

Blavatnik has not given any specific demands to the university but instead demanded that the university ensure that Jewish students are protected to the same degree as others. The report states that despite the announcement that he was stopping his donations, Blavatnik has not completely severed ties with the university and is leaving the floor open for future cooperation and donations if the university works against antisemitism and protects Jewish students on campus.

A source close to the process commented, "He wants Harvard to do better. He’s not trying to step away or abandon the place." Blavatnik is considered among the most significant donors to Harvard. In 2018, he pledged to donate $200M to Harvard's medical school.

Since the congressional hearing in which President Gay refused to condemn calls for genocide against Jews, thousands of donors and alumni of Harvard have declared that they will end their support for Harvard unless the president takes action against antisemitism on campus.