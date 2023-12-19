Lord Tariq Ahmad, the UK Minister for the Middle East and Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, released a statement on Tuesday regarding the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th massacre in southern Israel.

"Horrifying reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October detail abhorrent acts of violence against Israeli women and girls and other civilians. Sexual violence is all too often a tactic to terrorize civilians, shattering lives and leaving brutal and lifelong scars on victims, their families, and communities," the statement opens.

"The UK stands in solidarity with all of the victims and survivors of these abhorrent acts. The people of Israel continue to experience the devastating impact of Hamas’ terror attack, and many families grieve for loved ones who remain hostage. That’s why we are using all channels to facilitate their release. We express serious concern about emerging reports of sexual violence against both women and men while they were held in Hamas captivity in Gaza and call for the immediate, safe, and unconditional release of those still held. The UK condemns sexual violence unequivocally and without exception. These reports must be fully investigated to ensure justice for survivors and victims," Lord Ahmad declares.

The statement continues: "Conflict-related sexual violence is an abuse of human rights and, when perpetrated in the context of an armed conflict, can constitute a violation of international humanitarian law such as a war crime. The international community should be clear in condemning sexual violence wherever it occurs, including in Israel. We stand with all victims and survivors of conflict-related sexual violence."

Later in his statement, the British Minister criticizes Israel for civilian deaths in Gaza. "Women and children are paying the highest price in this conflict, and the scale of human suffering is intolerable. The UK has made clear to Israel our shock at the scale of Palestinian civilian deaths in Gaza. It is vital that Israel adheres to international humanitarian law and takes all measures to protect civilians. Israel must abide by its obligations to protect children under applicable international humanitarian and human rights law. Palestinian civilians should not suffer the consequences of Hamas’ inhumanity and brutality," he stated.

"Conflict has a disproportionate impact on women, exacerbating pre-existing inequalities and increasing the risk of gender-based violence. The acute needs and vulnerabilities of women in Gaza must be addressed. Palestinian civilians are experiencing a devastating and growing humanitarian crisis. The UK has announced a further £30 million worth of humanitarian assistance, bringing it to a total of £60 million, to address civilian needs, including those of women and children," Ahmad added.

"This tragedy in the Middle East, unfolding before our eyes, of which the world is seized, needs an urgent solution to end the conflict and a sustainable, long-term resolution. This can only be achieved through the delivery of a two-state solution," he concluded.