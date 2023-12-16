A member of the Islamic Jihad terror group's diplomatic office has stressed that his organization will agree to a new prisoner swap only in exchange for ending the war.

"We are ready for a prisoner swap, but after a general ceasefire," he said, echoing statements made by Hamas. "We are committed to this condition."

Meanwhile, Israeli representatives on Saturday met in Norway with sources from Qatar, in an effort to renew talks for an additional prisoner swap to free the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for a humanitarian ceasefire and the release of convicted terrorists.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Qatar suggested new ideas to Hamas, among them the release of three senior Israeli officers in exchange for the release of ten veteran terrorists, including Marwan Barghouti.

Hamas did not respond to these proposals.

Recently, Qatar announced that it intends to continue its efforts to renew the ceasefire in Gaza, expressing faith that the achievements thus far can be used to help advance a general agreement which will bring about an end to the war.

Hamas is still holding over 130 hostages, including women and children. Many of the hostages are no longer alive.