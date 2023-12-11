אספקה ללוחמים דובר צה"ל

A logistical airdrop that included parachuting about 7 tons of water to hundreds of IDF soldiers currently engaged in combat in Khan Yunis took place over the last few days.

The special supply operation was carried out using the "Shimshon" aircraft of the 103rd Squadron in a joint operation with the Technology and Logistics Division and the aerial supply unit of the Marom Brigade.

The “Guided Supply” system is an advanced operational system that enables parachuting equipment to ground forces using precise navigational capabilities.

This is the first operational use of this system and the first operational airdrop carried out since the Second Lebanon War.

One of the unique operational capabilities of the 98th Division is its independent logistical capabilities when sending supplies on land is not possible. All the elements of the division practiced joint use of the system to achieve precise delivery capabilities via parachute.