Courtesy of the families

The IDF on Monday morning cleared for publication the names of four fallen soldiers:

- Sergeant majorGideon Ilani, 35, from Asael, fell in battle in Gaza.

- Sergeant majorEtay Perry, 36, from Modi'in, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Major (res.)Eviatar Cohen, 42, from Kfar Saba, fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

- MajorGal Becher, 34, from Oranit, fell in a military accident in southern Israel.

In addition, a reservist was seriously injured in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, following precise IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, the IAF eliminated the new commander of Hamas’ Shuja'iyya Battalion, Emad Krikae.

The previous commander of the Hamas battalion had already been killed by the IDF earlier in the war.

Since 2019, Krikae had been the Deputy Commander of Hamas’ Shuja'iyya Battalion. He was previously responsible for anti-tank missile training in the Gaza City Brigade.

Krikae was also part of anti-tank missile fire and terrorist raids carried out inside Israeli territory.