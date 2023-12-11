Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, on Sunday paid a condolence visit to the family of Col. Asaf Hamami, the commander of the Southern Brigade in Gaza, who fell on October 7.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the family, "We mourn together with your wonderful family over the sacrifice and heroism of the exalted Asaf, a hero of Israel and example to his people. We will remember him forever and we will always tell his story like a candle for future generations."

Sara Netanyahu said, "There are no words to describe the magnitude of the loss. Asaf was a symbol and example for all of us, the Jewish people and all citizens of the world. He will always be in the pages of the history of the heroism of the people of Israel. May you know no more sorrow."

Although Col. Hamami's body has not yet been recovered, the IDF's Chief Rabbi has declared him dead based on all available evidence and examining credible intelligence, and so a funeral was held for him.