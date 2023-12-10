Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video address on Sunday aimed at Hamas terrorists amid footage from the Gaza Strip in which terrorists are seen surrendering to the IDF.

"In recent days, dozens of Hamas terrorists have been surrendering to our forces. They are dropping their weapons and giving themselves over to our brave warriors. It will take more time; the war is in full swing, but this is the beginning of the end of Hamas."

Netanyahu turned to the Hamas terrorists and said: "I say to the Hamas terrorists: it's over. Don't die for Sinwar. Surrender - now."