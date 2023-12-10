Archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah member who is serving several life sentences for murdering Israelis, called in a statement on his behalf for the security forces of the Palestinian Authority to join the fight against Israel.

"Palestine, which witnessed a long history of steadfastness and resistance, is today subject to unprecedented massacres at the hands of the occupation and its settlers, with unlimited American and Western support," Barghouti wrote.

"Faced with this event, we and our people in the West Bank are required to stand together to defend and attack with all the power, capabilities and tools at our disposal to deter the occupation and break its will."

Barghouti's wife denied her husband is connected to the statement, and said that he is in solitary confinement and cannot send messages outside the prison at all.

Barghouti is widely believed to have planned the Second Intifada, which claimed thousands of Israeli lives from 2000 to 2005. Barghouti has continued inciting to terrorism from his jail cell.