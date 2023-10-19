Former Tinder CEO Elie Seidman announced the cancellation of a talk he had been scheduled to give at the University of Pennsylvania in light of the antisemitism on the campus.

"I was supposed to speak at Penn in late November. I'm cancelling. Penn needs to insure that it is a safe and hospitable place for Jewish students - not an anti-semitic cesspool. A change in leadership is necessary at this point," Seidman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Last week, Seidman joined Apple CEO Marc Rowan's call for the leadership at the university to resign, including President Liz Magill, over their failure to condemn the Hamas massacre of 1,400 Israelis on Simchat Torah.

"I’m a proud Penn alum grateful for the education I received. And I agree with Scott [sic] Rowan of Apollo that President Magill should resign," he wrote.

The University of Pennsylvania has been the site of several pro-Hamas rallies in the 12 days since the terrorist organization committed the worst massacre of Jewish people in one day since the Nazi Holocaust.

On October 16, anti-Israel protestors chanted "There is only one solution, intifada revolution," and "‘there are no civilians, they are all targets."

Last month, the university hosted a Palestine Writes Literary Festival which featured several well-known antisemitic speakers, including former Pink Floyd Roger Waters and former CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill.

The day before the literary festival, the campus Hillel was vandalized by a man shouting antisemitic obscenities.

The executive director of the Palestine Writes Literature Festival, Susan Abulhawa, has praised the Hamas massacre in the days since October 7 and claimed that no civilians were killed because, in her opinion, all Israelis are legitimate targets.