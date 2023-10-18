IDF Spokesperson R. Adm. Daniel Hagari spoke to the Israeli press on Wednesday evening and discussed the IDF's efforts to make the truth about the explosion at the Gaza hospital clear to the world.

"We presented the entire world with the truth, and thanks to our true and precise report, the US President adopted our position. We have a great challenge when it comes to legitimacy against our enemy who has no value for the truth and spreads lies," Hagari stated.

He emphasized that "since the beginning of the war, the terror organizations carried out 450 errant launches and caused the deaths of civilians in Gaza."

Hagari also stated that so far, 303 families of fallen IDF soldiers have been notified, and messages were delivered to the families of 199 hostages who are being held by the terror organizations in Gaza.