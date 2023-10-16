J.K. Rowling, best known for writing the Harry Potter series, posted a prayer for the safe return of those captured by Hamas.

"Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families," Rowling wrote on X.

The author's comment was accompanied by a post showing one of the hostages, a girl named Noya. in the original post, she is seen dressed as the character Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series and carrying a toy wand and a Hebrew copy of Rowling's book Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

"This beautiful 12-year-old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and was taken to Gaza. Noya, is sensitive, kind, funny and a massive Harry Potter fan. J.K. Rowling, can you help us get her story out? Share this and help us bring Noya home?" the post pleads.