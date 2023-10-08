Since Saturday morning, over 3,000 rockets have been launched from Gaza towards Israel, alongside a massive invasion of hundreds of armed terrorists into Israeli territory. The terrorists have barbarically claimed the lives of innocent men, women, children, firefighters, and paramedics. Heart-wrenching visuals of the bodies, lying lifeless and bloodied on the streets, have circulated, causing anguish across the nation.

In this difficult time, ZAKA has stepped forward, providing a final kindness to those who have been mercilessly killed. Our volunteers are not only helping civilians through the trauma but also ensuring that every victim is afforded an honorable burial according to Halakhah, maintaining dignity in death amidst the chaos.

Donations are being collected here to assist in ensuring that victims receive respectful burials during these harrowing times. Please join us in this solemn moment to showcase unity and provide support amidst this unparalleled crisis.

Thank you, and may G-d protect us all.

Sincerely, ZAKA

