The private account of Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the Telegram messenger app was hacked on Wednesday due to a web scam.

It has been stated that the issue is being tended to by the Shin Bet, which is conducting an initial inquiry into the issue. The assumption is that the operation was criminal.

Initial investigations found that there is no fear that sensitive information was leaked. After being dealt with by professionals, the hole was sealed, and the account returned to regular operation.