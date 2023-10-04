Channel 13 News reported that the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar recommended to the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir that he refrain from going up to the Temple Mount during the Sukkot holiday.

According to the report, the Shin Bet head briefed Ben-Gvir about the tensions and possible consequences of his going up to the Temple Mount and provided him with intelligence information on the matter.

Ben-Gvir replied that the ascent to the Temple Mount is sacred - but the dates for ascending - can change.

Minister Ben-Gvir said in response: "The head of the Shin Bet and I have a good working relationship and are in regular contact. We also discuss the issue of the Temple Mount on a routine basis."

"Regarding the timing of my ascent to the Mount, I try to take security considerations and assessments of the Temple Mount Administration into account, as provided to me by the heads of the security forces."