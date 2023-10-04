Itamar Ben Gvir on the Temple Mount
Itamar Ben Gvir on the Temple MountTemple Mount Administration

Channel 13 News reported that the head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar recommended to the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir that he refrain from going up to the Temple Mount during the Sukkot holiday.

According to the report, the Shin Bet head briefed Ben-Gvir about the tensions and possible consequences of his going up to the Temple Mount and provided him with intelligence information on the matter.

Ben-Gvir replied that the ascent to the Temple Mount is sacred - but the dates for ascending - can change.

Minister Ben-Gvir said in response: "The head of the Shin Bet and I have a good working relationship and are in regular contact. We also discuss the issue of the Temple Mount on a routine basis."

"Regarding the timing of my ascent to the Mount, I try to take security considerations and assessments of the Temple Mount Administration into account, as provided to me by the heads of the security forces."