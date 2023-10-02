Israeli actor Tzachi Halevi, who plays in the internationally acclaimed Fauda television series, was photographed partaking in an actual police operation in Lod as part of the war on crime in the Arab sector.

In the photo, Halevi is seen carrying an assault rifle as he voluntarily participates in the raid.

The police stated that the forces searched a residential compound in Lod and found arms, including a Kalashnikov rifle and three appropriate clips.

In addition, the forces found 7.62mm ammunition and cocaine and marijuana weighing a total of 60 grams.

Later in the operation, the forces detained four suspects, Lod residents in their 20s and 30s, who were transferred, together with the evidence, to be investigated by the police.