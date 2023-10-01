To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here

Presented By: Rav Moshe Davis

Written by: Ori Engelman

During the holiday of Sukkot, one lives in a Sukkah and during the time of the Beit Hamikdash, 70 bulls were sacrificed for the 70 nations.

Question

What is the connection between the two?



Answer

Living in a sukkah, a temporary home, shows Am Yisrael's faith in G-d. The sacrifices in the Beit Hamikdash were to rectify the sin of the Tower of Bavel, because the nations had rebelled against God.

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In the Gemara in Berachot there is a discussion between Rabbi Yishmael and Rabbi Shimon Ben Yochai relating to study of Torah and working.

Question

How does the Chatam Sofer explain that the disagreement applies specifically to the Land of Israel?

Answer

Chatam Sofer suggests the disagreement between Rabbi Yishmael and Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai concerns Eretz Yisrael. Just like tefilin and lulav are mitzvot, so too working the Land is a mitzva.