Musician Hanan Ben Ari issued a call for unity during a performance at the 'Panim El Panim' (Face to Face) festival in Elkana.

"Today I was thinking about how this show is a tradition. Usually, a male or female singer comes, and this year they only brought me. Year after year we talk about reconciliation with the religious clichés and the secular clichés, while the story has really been inside us all the time," Ben Ari said.

"I assure you that I have both the religious and the secular in me, both the fanatic and the anarchist, so that we can be able to make peace this year within ourselves, without doing too much externally. Quietly, quietly, each person fixing himself in his own way."