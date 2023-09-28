Representatives from the city of New York were sent to the US border with Mexico to hand out leaflets to illegal immigrants entering the country and encourage them not to come to the city.

New York has been dealing with a wave of tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from South America being sent on buses from Texas.

The notices warn that "New York is one of the most expensive cities in the world. It is better for you to move to a cheaper city. New York cannot help you get a work permit and you will not be able to find a job easily."

New York mayor Adams warned of the danger inherent in the further arrival of illegal immigrants who, according to him, could "destroy" the city.

Adams noted that 10,000 immigrants arrive every month in New York City, which faces a $12 billion deficit that requires it to make cuts in services provided to residents.

The flyers issued by the City of New York and distributed at the border read "An update to asylum seekers: Be alert to false information originating from social media and people smugglers. New York City's resources have been exhausted. Asylum seekers are now receiving letters to leave the shelters. You will not be sent to stay in a hotel."

