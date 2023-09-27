US President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Commander, bit another US Secret Service agent at the White House on Monday evening, CNN reported.

This is the 11th known biting incident involving the two-year-old German Shepherd, according to the report.

“Yesterday around 8:00 p.m., a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten. The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex,” USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi told CNN in a statement.

The injured officer spoke with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on Tuesday and is doing OK, Guglielmi said.

Commander has been involved in at least 11 biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware, according to CNN reporting and US Secret Service email correspondence, including a November 2022 incident where an officer was hospitalized after the dog clamped down on their arms and thighs.

White House officials said in July that the Bidens were working through new training and leashing protocols for the family pet following the incidents.

Commander arrived at the White House in December of 2021.

The office of the first lady did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment Tuesday on whether any training had taken place or if any further action would be sought.

Notably, another of Biden’s dogs, Major, was involved in biting incidents at the White House and was subsequently moved out of the White House to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June of 2021 at the age of 13. The Bidens also have a cat, named Willow, which was adopted in January of 2022.