US President Joe Biden’s younger dog, Commander, has been involved in several biting incidents at the White House and in Delaware, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing US Secret Service email correspondence which show personnel from the agency raising concern about safety around the German Shepherd.

The White House said the Bidens were working through new training for the family pet following the incidents.

The emails, which were obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by the conservative group Judicial Watch, show that Commander was involved in 10 incidents, including one that required an officer to go to a local hospital.

Commander, 22 months old, arrived at the White House in December of 2021. In one of the incidents described in the Secret Service emails, an officer was referred to a local hospital in November 2022 after Commander clamped down on the officer’s arm and thighs.

Other incidents occurred when Commander was walking the grounds unleashed, according to the emails.

In one incident in October, first lady Jill Biden “couldn’t regain control” of the dog as it charged a member of Secret Service staff, according to CNN.

“I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit,” the staff member wrote in an email.

“The White House complex is a unique and often stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family is working through ways to make this situation better for everyone,” said Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady.

The US Secret Service is “aware” of incidents with the first family’s pets, Anthony Guglielmi, USSS chief of communications, said in a statement.

Notably, another of Biden’s dogs, Major, was involved in biting incidents at the White House and was subsequently moved out of the White House to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June of 2021 at the age of 13. The Bidens also have a cat, named Willow, which was adopted in January of 2022.