US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady's spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

A new puppy, a pure-bred German Shepherd, was spotted Monday playing on the South Lawn of the White House.

Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, confirmed the news of a new family puppy. The puppy, named "Commander", was a birthday gift to the President from his brother James Biden and sister-in-law Sara Biden, LaRosa told CNN. Biden celebrated his 79th birthday on November 20.

Commander was born on September 1 and arrived at the White House Monday afternoon.

The President’s Twitter account later posted a video of the President greeting his new puppy.

The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13. Their other German Shepherd, named Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after a handful of biting incidents involving staff at the White House.

LaRosa told CNN that Major will continue to live away from the White House.