US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Friday welcomed a new cat to the White House.

The cat is a short-haired, two-year-old gray tabby named Willow. The name is inspired by the first lady's hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

Biden first met Willow at a campaign stop in 2020, according to information provided by the first lady's press secretary Michael LaRosa, when the cat jumped on stage and the owners of the farm where the event was being held noticed the "immediate bond" they shared.

"Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore," LaRosa said in a statement.

The President also welcomed the new cat in a post on Twitter in which he shared a photo of her.

“Welcome to the Biden family, Willow!” he wrote.

Willow now shares the White House with Commander, a pure-bred German Shepherd puppy, that the Bidens adopted this past December.

The Bidens' beloved German Shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13. Their other German Shepherd, named Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after a handful of biting incidents involving staff at the White House.

CNN noted that the last time there was a pet cat at the White House was during George W. Bush administration, and her name was India.

