Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for the Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, promising that there will be no peace or stability until the "Palestinian nation's" demands are met.

In his speech, Netanyahu said, "Many decades of efforts to make peace with Arab Nations have failed because they were based on one false assumption - that the Palestinians must be appeased as a precondition to peace. The Palestinians have much to gain from new peace agreements. They should be part of these agreements, but they should not have a veto on peace."

Responding to this, Abu Rudeineh said, "There will be no peace or stability in the region without placating the Palestinian nation and fulfilling its demands, in accordance with the legitimate international decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative."

"This is the official Palestinian position, which the historic Palestinian leadership has set. It will never compromise on it, and anyone who thinks otherwise is mistaken.

"Peace will begin from Palestine and stability will begin when the Palestinian nation achieves its national and legitimate rights and an independent Palestinian nation whose capital is eastern Jerusalem is created. Without this there will not be peace, security, and stability in the area and the region.

"The Palestinian nation will not deviate from its national principles, and it will remain on its land and in its holy places, and history has always shown that the occupation leaves, even if it remains a long time."