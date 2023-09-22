Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly today, and spoke about several challenges facing the Middle East.

"Many decades of efforts to make peace with Arab Nations have failed because they were based on one false assumption - that the Palestinians must be appeased as a precondition to peace. The Palestinians have much to gain from new peace agreements. They should be part of these agreements, but they should not have a veto on peace."

He also demanded that the PA stop supporting terrorism: ""For peace to prevail, the PA must end its ghoulish pay-to-slay policy, and antisemitism must be rejected wherever it is found, whether in the halls of universities or the halls of the United Nations."

He addressed the efforts for normalization with Saudi Arabia: ''I believe that we are at the cusp of a historic peace between israel and Saudi Arabia. Such a peace will go a long way to ending the Arab Israeli conflict." He further went on to describe a planned corridor connecting the Arabian peninsula, Israel, and Europe, to allow for travel, shipping, and energy pipelines between all of the countries involved.

"The US has been indispensable in his effort," Netanyahu stated. 'Just as we achieved the Abraham Accords with the leadership of President Trump, I believe we can achieve peace with Saudi Arabia with the leadership of President Biden.'

He denounced Iran as a danger to the world as a whole: " ''Iran has executed hundreds of its own citizens, armed terror proxies throughout the middle east, and tried to assassinate the US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor. It's drones sow death and destruction among the people of Ukraine, and it engages in constant nuclear blackmail. The policy against the Iranian regime must change. The sanctions must be snapped back, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon.''

He added that the world must support the people of Iran who reject their government's control.

Finally, he told the world to prepare for the upcoming AI revolution: ''We have only a few years to adapt to the AI revolution. I am confident that AI developed by Israel will be for the benefit of all humanity, and call on world leaders to ensure that the revolution happens in a responsible, ethical way."

"Moses presented the children of Israel with a choice - 'I set before you a blessing and a curse'. Let Uus harness our resolve to stop the curse of Iran, and bring forth the blessings of a new Middle East, and may we avoid the perils of AI by combining human and machine intelligence to usher in a brilliant future in our world - in our time and for all time.''