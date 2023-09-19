The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) on Monday responded to recent reporting indicating the discovery of correspondence suggesting that Pope Pius XII had detailed information from a trusted German Jesuit that up to 6,000 Jews and Poles were being murdered during World War Two.

The letter was sent to the pope’s secretary, his closest adviser — which means that Pius almost certainly saw it. This conclusion is supported by the fact that the letter was found in the pope’s personal papers, according to The New York Times.

"This newly discovered correspondence shows more explicit proof that Pope Pius XII should never be considered for Sainthood as he was publicly silent throughout the Holocaust," the SWC said. "The letter, written by Rev. Lothar Koenigh to Pius’ secretary Rev. Robert Leiber, confirms the Catholic Church was aware of the enormity of the anti-Jewish mass murders during World War Two."

The statement continued, "The SWC has been fighting Pius’ Sainthood for more than two decades.

"In June 2022, a 30-member international delegation met with Pope Francis to present a facsimile of an original report authored and signed by Adolf Hitler in which he openly espouses the destruction of the Jewish people by 'government of National strength.'"