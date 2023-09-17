A violent clash broke out between Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs in the Tel Rumeida section of Hebron,

Palestinians claimed that several Jews attacked Arab residents in the neighborhood and injured some of them.

The IDF stated: "A violent confrontation erupted last night in Hebron between a number of Israeli citizens and a number of Palestinians. IDF forces and police arrived at the scene after a short time in order to disperse the rioters."

It was also noted that "the confrontation was dispersed, during which an IDF officer fired one bullet into the air." IDF forces treated a wounded Palestinian on site."

The IDF stated that the handling of the incident was handed over to the police, who are investigating the circumstances.