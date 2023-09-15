Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

“This holiday, which marks the beginning of a new year in the Jewish calendar, calls believers to repentance, gives them joy and hope, serves to affirm moral values, and enhances people’s aspirations for the high ideals of mercy and compassion," Putin said.

"It is gratifying that Russian Jews support these many-thousand-year-old traditions to make a major contribution to the preservation of our country’s cultural diversity, engage in active educational work, and promote interethnic accord in society,” the Russian president's statement concluded.