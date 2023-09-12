Reuters reports that Iran's judicial system has confirmed that a Swedish citizen who worked for the European Union has been detained by Iranian authorities. The arrest is the latest in a series of arrests of Western citizens in the country.

Both Sweden and the EU had previously reported the recent arrest of a Swedish citizen. Swedish officials named Johan Floderus as being detained in April 2022 for what his family said was alleged spying.

"The Swedish national has been lawfully imprisoned following a preliminary inquiry and the results of a full investigation into his case, made by the Prosecutor's Office, will be sent in the coming days to a competent court," Iran's judiciary spokesperson, Masoud Setayeshi, said.

The spokesperson did not specify the charges Floderus is facing.

Relations between Sweden and Iran have been tense since 2019, when Iran recalled its envoy to Sweden over the arrest of a former Iranian official. The official was convicted of the torture and murder of political prisoners in the 1980s and given a life sentence.