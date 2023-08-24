Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), who heads the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Thursday responded to reports that he met with Justice Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) to discuss the judicial reform.

"Yesterday I met with my friend, Justice Minister Yariv Levin," Edelstein wrote. "As a sports fan who supports Hapoel Tel Aviv, I wished to support him and I told him that there will be better days yet."

"Among the topics which came up was the matter of correcting and improving the judiciary. Without going into the details of the conversation - throughout all my years, I have always done, do, and will continue to do what is best for the State of Israel and the People of Israel. With G-d's help, we will do, and we will succeed."

On Wednesday, Levin and Edelstein met to discuss the judicial reform. Several protesters against the reform arrived at the meeting held at Edelstein's house in Herzliya and shouted "shame" at the car of the Minister of Justice as he left after the meeting.

Last month, Edelstein told Channel 12 News: "We fell asleep on the job, we were not afraid to admit a mistake. This story that every time there is a compromise, someone vetoes the coalition and threatens - is over."

"So I'm announcing: from now on, you coordinate with me what goes up, how we do things, and if not? Then that means you don't need my vote," Edelstein added.