MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, is delivering a harsh message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, which will air in full on Saturday night, Edelstein announced that his vote should not be counted upon in future legislation related to the judicial reform, as has been the case to date.

"We fell asleep at the wheel, I’m not afraid to admit a mistake. This story, where every time there is a compromise someone from the coalition vetoes and threatens, is over," he declared.

"So I am announcing: From now on, everything that comes up for a vote, how it comes up, must be coordinated with me, and if not? That means you don't need my vote."

"מעכשיו מתאמים איתי מה עולה איך עולה" חדשות 12

Earlier on Friday, MK Eli Dallal of the Likud stated that he would not lend his hand to a unilateral move on the part of the coalition regarding the legislation of the judicial reform.

"I announce that I will only lend my hand to moves that will be achieved by a broad national consensus," Dallal said, adding, "This is a week of self-reflection, where we must learn from the lessons of the past and the destruction of the Temple."

He added that his decision comes "out of a hope to heal the terrible rift in the people of Israel, in the face of the many challenges and with the good of the State of Israel and the unity of the people of Israel in front of me."

