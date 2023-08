Iran has revealed a new attack UAV which is able to carry various types of ammunition, and which flies at a speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

The Mohajer-10 is capable of carrying several types of ammunition, and has a payload of up to 300 kilograms.

In addition, the Mohajer-10 is able to fly up to 24 hours at a stretch, reach an altitude of 24,000 feet, and fly to a distance of approximately 2,000 kilometers.