The hackers behind the ransomware attack on Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak are threatening to publish private data stolen from the hospital unless they are paid millions of dollars, Israel Hayom reported.

The initial investigation into the August 8 attack concluded that patients' personal information may have been stolen. The hospital's medical equipment was not damaged during the attack, but its computer systems failed. During the attack, the hospital, together with the Health Ministry, decided not to accept patients to outpatient clinics and imaging clinics in the hospital.

The Ranger Locker hacker group claims to have stolen hundreds of thousands of documents from the hospital, including psychiatric treatment records. They are demanding tens of millions of shekels.

They claim that the medical documents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are among the seized files, as well as the medical records of a number of prominent haredi rabbis. Netanyahu received prostate treatment at Mayanei Hayeshua in 2015.

The hospital said that it is not negotiating with the hackers and that the cyberattack is believed to be entirely financially motivated.

Ranger Locker is not believed to be affiliated with any political or foreign actor.