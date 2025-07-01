Iran-linked hackers have warned of additional email leaks targeting US President Donald Trump and his associates.

The group, operating under the pseudonym "Robert," claimed in online messages with Reuters that they possess approximately 100 gigabytes of emails from figures close to President Trump. These include White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, attorney Lindsey Halligan, adviser Roger Stone, and Stormy Daniels, an actress known for legal disputes with President Trump.

Robert suggested they might sell the material, but did not elaborate on their intentions or the contents of the emails.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi denounced the intrusion, calling it "an unconscionable cyber-attack." FBI Director Kash Patel stated that any breach of national security would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

In a statement posted on X, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) dismissed the incident as "digital propaganda" aimed at undermining President Trump and his team.

Reuters noted that some of the previously leaked emails appeared to involve campaign communications and legal discussions. The earlier leaks, while covered in the media, had limited impact on the 2024 presidential race, which Trump won.

The US Justice Department previously indicted Iran's Revolutionary Guards in connection with the Robert hacking operation, although the hackers declined to respond to that allegation.

Following recent military conflict between Israel, the US, and Iran, the hackers resumed activity, signaling an intent to publicize and possibly sell the stolen emails.

Analyst Frederick Kagan, cited by Reuters, interpreted the cyber activity as a form of retaliation unlikely to provoke further military escalation.

US cyber officials remain cautious, warning critical infrastructure operators to remain vigilant amid ongoing cyber threats from Tehran.