I don't know much about judiciary procedures but I always thought that the Supreme Court was the last resort when all other judiciary procedures were exhausted, as when appeals were going from Magistrate Courts to District Courts... up to the Supreme Court as the last resort. And this could take years - at least in America.

But the way I see it with the Israeli Supreme Court is that any Joe Blow (French term for 'anyone') can't bypass all preliminary procedures and go directly to the Supreme Court to have his/her case heard without having to bother going to lower Courts. He also does not have to have standing to do so.

Ain't that preferential treatment?

If so, what hinders any Israeli to go right to the Supreme Court to have, let's say, his case heard about a neighbour's dog peeing on his lawn?!

Ain't that weird?

If so, who gets to decide what case should be heard by the Supreme Court, or not? In Israel, it is the Court itself, after reading the news, saying: "Hum, I like this case, I'll take it?" and, quoting former Chief Justice Aharon Barak, "everything is justiciable."

Ain't that cherry-picking?

How is it that the Supreme Court interferes with cases that lower courts should be dealing with in the first place?

I'm confused as to why it operates this way and to what purpose.

Aren't we back to the time when people went directly to Moses, prior to his listening to Jethro telling him to delegate his work to responsible people? (Shemoth 18.13-24) Many questions and very few logical answers. Unless the Supreme Court has some divine powers that we are unaware of and that are above our feeble human intellectual capabilities.

Don't we need help to understand... if there is anything to be understood, of course?

"Supreme: superior to all others." — Apple dictionary

When Iran's Supreme Leader, acting on a whim - and with no legal or other justification other than "it feels unreasonable to me" - overturns or nullifies a law duly processed and legally voted by the majority of government officials… Ain't that dictatorship?!

And when, as a result, the people, the army, the government and the secret services must quietly submit to such Supreme Leader's verdict - for no other logical justification than he is the one who's got to decide… Ain't that North Korea?!

When such an unelected Supreme 'Guide' decides for you what's good for you, for everyone else - and that's the end of it! And the whole nation, including elected members of parliament, has to take the pill and swallow it... Ain't that Saddam Hussein?!

“The welfare of the people has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it further provides the servants of tyranny a good conscience.” — Albert Camus

"Think it over." — The Supremes (Stop! In the name of love)

Marc 'Edge' Doyon is with Légende Communication, Quebec, Canada, where he is a computer graphic artist specializing in visual communication.