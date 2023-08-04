Attorney Eliad Shraga, the chairman of the Movement for the Quality of Government, which submitted the petition against the Incapacitation Law, believes that the Supreme Court panel on the petition will end with an order against the implementation of the law.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Shraga said that he came out of yesterday's hearing feeling "very good."

Referring to the agreement of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara with his position against the Incapacitation Law, Shraga pointed out that this is a precedent-creating decision on the part of the attorney general. "This is a rather unusual response and it makes me quite happy. It strengthens my petition and therefore our response, that it has joined the right side of history," said Shraga, who also refers to the position of Netanyahu's lawyer, according to which the court has no authority to annul a Basic Law, stating that "he is living in a legal reality that does not exist in the State of Israel."

According to him, "All the rulings of the last twenty years, from the Mizrahi Bank ruling through the Roni Bar-On ruling and on through the ruling regarding the academic center, the ruling in the Shapir matter and the Sheinberg matter and the Movement for the Quality of Government in the transition government, all speak of the doctrine of the authority of the Supreme Court, the doctrine of abuse of fundamental authority. This is not new. He is clinging to articles from 25 years ago. When you want to make a claim, you make a claim, but it has no basis in the legal world of 2023."

Shraga also referred to the chances of continuing the judicial reform legislation in the Knesset and stated that since the whole purpose of the legislation is not relevant in his eyes but is only intended to free certain individuals from the threat of the law, as he put it, there is no chance that they will reach any compromise which in his opinion should not be reached either. In his eyes, neither side has the motivation to reach compromises.

The Incapacity Law is an amendment to a Basic Law which states that a Prime Minister minister can be declared unable to serve only in a state of physical or mental incapacity.

Basic Laws have quasi-constitutional status in Israel and are meant to become the basis for a formal constitution over time. The Supreme Court has never struck down a Basic Law before, and doing so would be nearly equivalent to the American Supreme Court striking down an amendment to the US Constitution.