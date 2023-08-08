A ceremony was held Monday at the Glilot Base in central Israel, attended by Deputy Director General and Director of the Logistics and Assets Department, Erez Zidon, marking the installation of a groundbreaking system in an IDF base that breaks down kitchen waste and converts it into biogas, a form of renewable energy produced from organic waste.

The system's cutting-edge technology enables the recycling of up to 500 kg of organic waste daily, producing renewable energy in the form of biogas, which will be used to heat water for the base's needs.

In a statement on the event, a Defense Ministry spokesperson said that the IDF spends approximately $22 million yearly on the disposal of waste, with the majority ending up in landfills. The system created by "HomeBiogas" prevents waste landfilling, while reducing the overall carbon footprint and producing renewable energy in the form of biogas. This marks a significant step taken by the Israeli defense establishment in minimizing environmental impact while promoting sustainability and economic savings.

The establishment and implementation of this facility are part of the cooperative efforts between the Ministry of Defense, the IDF, the Israeli Authority for Innovation, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection to introduce environmental innovations within Israel's defense establishment.

As part of the Ministry of Defense's energy and economic efficiency program for IDF bases, the facility will undergo a trial period of one year at the Glilot base to assess its suitability for the IDF's requirements.

Following successful trials, the Ministry of Defense and the IDF plan to issue a tender in the coming months for the purchase of several kitchen waste recycling facilities to be deployed at other bases across the country.

Deputy Director General and Director of the Logistics and Assets Department, Erez Zidon: "I would like to express my gratitude to our colleagues at the Israeli Innovation Authority and Ministry of Environmental Protection for supporting environmental innovation in the Israeli defense establishment. The demonstration facility at the Glilot IDF base is part of broader efforts by the Israel Defense Forces to address climate change and reduce carbon emissions from its activities."

Head of the Environmental Protection and Infrastructure Division, Eitan Aram, said: "We thank our partners from within and outside of the Israel Defense Forces for supporting the initiative that led to the establishment of the recycling facility at the Glilot base. This marks the initial step towards bringing sustainable and circular economy practices to the IDF. We plan to expand this project and additional similar endeavors in the near future."

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, commented: "HomeBiogas is a pioneering company that develops innovative technology for treating organic waste and producing renewable energy. Through our pilot program, the Israel Innovation Authority and the Ministry of Environmental Protection have invested in the company to examine the technological programming of their product in the Glilot base, in partnership with the Israel Ministry of Defense. HomeBiogas' system represents a promising solution that can significantly contribute to combating the climate crisis, addressing a pressing need in the extensive mass catering industry."

"We take pride in the Ministry of Defense's adoption of this technology, and we aspire to see its implementation not only in other IDF bases in Israel but also globally in the future. The pilot serves as a stepping stone to gain hands-on experience in the field and collaborate with a prominent regulatory body."

Oshik Efrati, Co-Founder and CEO of HomeBiogas, added: "We see this important collaboration as a significant milestone in our company's journey towards expanding its business activity. This project represents another crucial step in fulfilling HomeBiogas' vision of offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for generating renewable energy while simultaneously reducing environmental pollution and greenhouse gas emissions associated with the transportation and disposal of organic waste."