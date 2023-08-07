A 17-year-old girl was moderately injured today (Monday) and two other people were lightly injured in a gas explosion in an Ariel summer camp in an open area near Tzipori.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics treated the injured and evacuated the moderately injured young woman to Rambam Hospital.

The Ariel youth movement said in response: "Unfortunately, this is an incident in which a portable gas stove was used contrary to the clear procedures and even though it was expressly prohibited. The condition of the injured is light, her parents have been informed and we are in continuous contact with them."

"At the end of the event, we gathered all the trainees in the camp for a discussion in which they shared their feelings and were able to calme, along with refining and emphasizing the well-known procedures and their great importance," the movement said.