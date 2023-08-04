The Foreign Ministry issued a rare travel warning on Friday to Israelis who are in Ethiopia or are planning to travel to the country due to fighting that broke out between the local Fano militia and the federal government.

"Israelis who are in the Gondor, Wollo, and Gojam provinces are to ensure they are available by cellular phone, act with extensive caution, and contact the Israeli Embassy in Adis Ababa or the Foreign Ministry situation room to provide an update on their situation," the announcement stated.

In addition, the ministry recommended avoiding travel to the Amhara Provence or neighboring cities.

The announcement concludes: "Israelis who intend on traveling to Ethiopia in general and specifically the abovementioned areas in the near future are asked to consider their travel and to stay updated through the media and the Foreign Ministry website before traveling until the situation clears.

Until now according to local media, hundreds have already been killed, and the area is closed to all traffic, including flights. The region where the fighting is taking place is the home of a large Jewish population.

Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer is in contact with representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Jewish Agency, and the relevant officials. The minister is ensuring that the essential steps are being taken and is following the situation.