Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer, together with Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, met with leading Rabbis of Anglo communities in Israel this week.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration’s main office in Jerusalem, was attended by Rabbis, who are leaders of numerous local Israeli communities which are home to thousands of immigrant families. The Minister met with these Rabbis to strengthen the Anglo Olim (immigrants) communities around Israel and his personal relationship with these local leaders. These efforts are part of an advanced Ministry plan to further encourage Aliyah from North America.

These Rabbis, many of whom have immigrated to Israel, have faced challenges in acclimating and forming their new communities. Consequently, they were happy to hear that the Minister and his team were exploring ways to cooperate in strengthening the Anglo Olim communities in Israel. The Minister and Rabbis agreed that finding a community is a priority for Olim and will work to optimize their adjustment to living in Israel accordingly. The Rabbis noted that doing so will not only help Olim acclimate to their new lives in Israel but will also encourage new waves of immigration, as word of this critical support will spread amongst North American Jewish communities.

Minister Sofer told the Rabbis that “creating a strong working relationship with community leaders will undoubtedly help improve the integration of Olim and will make future Olim feel more comfortable as they transition into their new lives in Israel. It brings me great joy to have hosted such a significant meeting, and I look forward to a prosperous partnership with the common goal of Jewish immigration to Israel and the successful integration of all Olim here.”

“To see a minister creating a robust program in Israel with the goal of servicing the needs of North American Olim pre and post-Aliyah is truly remarkable,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Rabbis involved in today’s meeting are impressive in and of their own right, with their respective accomplishments and contributions to our nation. I feel greatly privileged to be working alongside Minister Sofer, and together, we are committed to better servicing our Olim.”