CNN anchor Don Lemon announced Monday that has been fired by the network.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned after 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly,” Lemon wrote on Twitter. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN dismissed Lemon's description of events, tweeting in response: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

CNN CEO Chris Licht said: “CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon was accused of misogynistic behavior in a report by Variety earlier this month. In February, he controversially claimed that former US Ambassador to the UN and presidential candidate Nikki Haley was "not in her prime" for being in her early 50s.

The announcement of Lemon's dismissal comes on the same day as it was revealed that Fox News is parting ways with longtime primetime host Tucker Carlson.