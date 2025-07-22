US President Donald Trump on Monday called on CNN to apologize for its report last month, which cited an internal US intelligence assessment suggesting US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities would only delay Tehran's nuclear program by a few months.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump pointed out comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in an interview with Fox News. Araghchi acknowledged in that interview that US airstrikes last month caused “serious” damage to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, on the Iran Nuclear Sites: ‘Damages are very severe, they are destroyed.’ Of course they are, just like I said, and we will do it again, if necessary! As interviewed by Bret Baier,” wrote Trump.

He added, “Fake News CNN should immediately fire their phony ‘reporter’ and apologize to me and the great pilots who ‘OBLITERATED’ Iran’s nuclear sites. CNN is a major ratings loser, as is MSDNC!”

Trump had previously called for the termination of CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand, author of the report, accusing her of disseminating "Fake News".

CIA Director John Ratcliffe had released a statement in the wake of the CNN report in which he said, "CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from an historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years.”

“CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency," added Ratcliffe.