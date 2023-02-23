The joint military exercise led by the Israeli Ground Forces and the Hellenic Army concluded yesterday (Wednesday).



Israeli Ground Forces soldiers and their Hellenic Army and U.S. Army counterparts simulated a wide range of scenarios in Greek territory. The teams focused on a variety of different fields, including urban warfare, combat logistics, night combat, engineering capabilities, artillery and border protection. This was done while emphasizing operational innovation and maintaining professional international discourse.



The exercise was planned under the leadership of the Israeli Ground Forces in cooperation with commanders from the Commando Brigade, the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion and additional contributors.



This is a significant milestone in the relationship between the militaries, aimed at improving their shared ability to deal with regional threats.



The exercise ended with an official ceremony, during which a medal was awarded on behalf of the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Ground Forces, MG Tamir Yadai, to the Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General ( * * * ) Angelos Choudeloudis, as a token of appreciation upon the beginning of his service.

Israel’s Defense Attaché to Greece, COL Tal Wallenberg, said: "The exercise is a continuation of the significant partnership and cooperation with the Hellenic Army. The goal of our cooperation is to practice, train and learn operational concepts, approaches and additional mechanisms to refine our joint readiness and share our knowledge, operational experience and methods of operation. The exercise is a demonstration of strength, which we are tremendously proud of."