Clashes broke out for a second day in Paris on Saturday between police and Kurdish protestors angry at the killing of three members of their community by a gunman, Reuters is reporting.

Cars were overturned, at least one vehicle was burned, shop windows were damaged and small fires were set alight near Republic Square, a traditional venue for demonstrations where Kurds earlier held a peaceful protest.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said there had been a sudden violent turn in the protest but it was not yet clear why.

Speaking on news channel BFM TV, Nunez said a few dozen protestors were responsible for the violence, adding there had been 11 arrests and around 30 minor injuries.

As some demonstrators left the square they threw projectiles at police who responded with tear gas. Skirmishes continued for around two hours before the protestors dispersed.

Three people were killed and four more wounded by when a gunman opened fire, in the Rue d'Enghien, near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

An eyewitness told AFP that seven or eight shots were fired during the attack.

Police sealed off the surrounding area, and a 69-year-old male suspect was reportedly been taken into custody.

Authorities said an investigation was launched against the alleged shooter for murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault charges, though no motive has yet been disclosed.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

10th arrondissement Mayor Alexandra Cordebard told BBC News that the gunman was wounded by police, and added that the shooter had targeted the Kurdish center, a local Kurdish restaurant, and a hair salon, where two people were shot.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin described the suspect as intentionally shooting foreigners. But he added there was so far no evidence he had specifically targeted Kurds.

But all of the victims of the shooter were Kurdish, the Kurdish center’s lawyer told Reuters.

On Friday night, French riot police used teargas against a surging crowd who were trying to gain access to the crime scene. The angry protesters were throwing projectiles at police and overturning garbage cans and restaurant tables. At least one car was vandalized.

Officials said that the 69-year-old suspect had recently been released after being in custody while facing trial for attacking a migrant camp with a saber in 2021 in Paris.

As evening fell, riot police fired teargas to push back an angry crowd a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at officers, rubbish bins and restaurant tables overturned and at least one car was damaged.

Authorities said they had arrested a 69-year-old man, who Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said had recently been freed from detention while awaiting trial for attacking a migrant camp in Paris a year ago with what was described as a saber, Reuters reported.