Two people were killed and four more wounded in a mass shooting in Paris Friday.

The attack took place in the Rue d'Enghien, near a Kurdish cultural center in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital. Two of the wounded are in critical condition.

An eyewitness told AFP that seven or eight shots were fired during the attack.

Police have sealed off the surrounding area, and a 69-year-old male suspect has reportedly been taken into custody.

Authorities say an investigation has been launched against the alleged shooter for murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault charges, though no motive has yet been disclosed.

"A gun attack has taken place. Thank you to the security forces for their swift action," Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted. "Thoughts for the victims and those who witnessed this drama."

A crowd which gathered near the scene of the shooting denounced Turkey and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

AP reported that the crowd chanted "Erdogan - terrorist!" and "Turkish state - assassin!"