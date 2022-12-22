President Isaac Herzog phoned President Alberto Fernández of the Argentine Republic on Wednesday evening and congratulated him on Argentina's victory at the World Cup in Qatar, its third World Cup victory in history.

President Herzog told President Fernández about the tense screening of the dramatic World Cup Final at the President's Residence and said, "Many Israelis are fans of the Argentinian national team and cheered the result of the match across the country. Mazel tov!"

President Alberto Fernández of Argentina thanked the President and said, "We're really huge soccer fans here. We enjoyed not only the results but also the quality of the matches throughout the whole tournament. That's part of Argentinian soccer. It's important for us that it be played well, that's the reason in our opinion that we won. Messi is definitely a unique player but the whole team are amazing players."

In their phone call, the two Presidents also discussed various bilateral issues, including votes at international organizations and cooperation between Israel and Argentina.

The President of Argentina noted that relations with Israel are very important to him and to his country and that he is looking forward to cooperating with the incoming government.