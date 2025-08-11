The Ministry of Education announced on Monday the cessation of hiking and camping activities due to extreme heat expected in the coming days and a high fire index. The decision was made after an assessment with security and safety officials.

The Ministry's guidelines state that hikes in open spaces will be canceled starting tomorrow (Tuesday) until the evening of Saturday, August 16, according to the hiking situation room's instructions. KKL-JNF’s field centers and scouting farms have been approved to stay, but with activities adjusted to weather conditions.

Due to the fear of fires, all summer camps in the forests will be evacuated by tomorrow at 12:00 noon. Instructions advise against staying in non-air-conditioned open spaces, except in closed and cool places such as museums and visitor centers.

Movements and organizations wishing to organize activities in the forests ahead of the Sabbath evening will require special approval on the coming Wednesday. In exceptional cases, a small gathering of adults may remain in the forest areas to guard equipment until full evacuation.

The Bnei Akiva movement reported that the camps that were supposed to start tomorrow will not do so, and all camps located in the forests will end by tomorrow at 12:00 noon. It was also reported that the change applies to the camps scheduled to take place this week. A decision will be made regarding the Scouts’ camp if it can be held toward the end of the week.

The Ezra youth movement stated that "these days, the movement is holding several summer activities at the KKL-JNF centers in Yatir and Tzipori. Despite the fact that these areas are exempted by the Ministry of Education and activities can continue there, due to the presence of water facilities, electricity, and shade on site - the movement's management conducts ongoing situation assessments out of responsibility and professionalism, adapting to the extreme heat wave."

After a thorough situation assessment, the management of Ezra decided on the following changes: the younger girls’ camp planned for the upcoming Wednesday-Thursday will be canceled. The younger boys' camps will end tomorrow afternoon.

ההודעה של תנועת בני עקיבא צילום: תנועת בני עקיבא